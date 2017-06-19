Cost of entertaining kids during summer hits £389

Two in five hard-pressed parents are already trying to cut back on spending as they prepare to entertain their children over the summer holidays, research suggests.

Some 39% of mothers and fathers of schoolchildren rein in their spending in June to boost their budgets during costly months of July and August, deals website Groupon found, putting aside an average of £220 during this month.

Nearly one in 10 (9%) parents claim they start planning and saving for the summer holidays as far as six months in advance.

Meanwhile, over a third (35%) of parents find themselves having to make cutbacks at the end of the summer holidays after blowing the budget.

Parents typically estimate they spend £251 on activities keeping their child or children occupied while they are off school during the summer.

On top of this, they spend an added £138 more than the usual household outgoings during term time, bringing while their children are off school, parents’ total extra spending over the summer break to an estimated £389 per family on average.