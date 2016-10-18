Cost of living - fuel prices on the increase

There’s bad news for motorists as the cost of fuel has risen significantly in the last week, with unleaded petrol now at 113.7 pence per litre. This is 1.4 pence per litre more than the previous week.

Office of National Statistics figures show that the cost of diesel has risen by 1.6 pence per litre with the cost at the pump now 116 pence per litre - for the moment.

The Petrol Retailers Association have warned that the falling pound combined with Brent crude oil hitting a 52-week high could see fuel prices rise sharply by the end of the month - by as much as 5 pence per litre.

Fuel is more expensive than at the same time time last year, with unleaded petrol 4.7 pence per litre more expensive and diesel 4.8 pence per litre more than it was this week in 2015.