Cross-border train to halt at Newry due to strike

The cross-border Enterprise train services will face disruption due to industrial action by workers in the Republic of Ireland today, Translink has said.

The Enterprise service will operate between Belfast and Newry only due to the strike.

A spokesperson for Iarnród Éireann‏(Irish Rail) said: “Iarnród Éireann advises customers that due to further industrial action planned by trade unions, no train services - including Intercity, DART and Commuter routes - are expected to operate.”