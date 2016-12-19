CTS Projects wins further multi-million NIHE contract

Leading facilities management and heating installation company CTS Projects has announced it has won a 3-year contract worth £4m with the Northern Ireland Housing Executive to carry out mechanical and electrical maintenance work across Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland.

The contract, which spans 61 buildings including offices and multi-stories, will allow CTS Projects to create 10 jobs while also safeguarding its supply chain locally.

The news comes at the end of what has been a successful year for CTS Projects. The contractor won a £77.6m contract with the Housing Executive in July and a £14m contract with four housing associations in April.

Serena Hylands, Assistant Managing Director of CTS Projects said: “We are delighted to have extended our relationship with the Housing Executive by securing this contract, which we believe is thanks to our innovative and competitive offering.

“This contract increases our market share and enables us to add 10 jobs to our current workforce. We started 2016 with 35 employees and we finish the year with 130 and still rising thanks to our recent high value contract wins.”

Housing Executive Belfast Regional Manager, Ian McCrickard, said; “I’d like to congratulate CTS Projects on their professionalism in securing this contract.

“Maintenance is such a key area of focus for us as we strive to keep our key buildings across our estate in top condition.

“We look forward to working with CTS Projects over the next three years.”