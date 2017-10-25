Dairy industry airs views on ‘game changing’ Brexit

Settling a ‘good’ Brexit deal is critical for the Northern Ireland dairy industry and has wide-reaching implications for the sector as a whole across the UK it has been claimed.

Ina ‘White Paper’ released today, Dairy UK has called for the creating of a frictionless and seamless border regime, stating that “game changing” opportunities and challenges exist in the most defining issue the industry has faced for generations.

Identifying what Brexit needs to deliver to safeguard the future interests of an industry that employs more than 70,000 people and has an overall turnover of nearly £28 billion, the paper reveals that the Northern Ireland dairy industry is a key factor addressing Brexit.

Failure to achieve a soft border, it warns, will create uncertainty around the ability of the dairy industry in Northern Ireland to continue to operate successfully as it does currently.

“If Brexit is successfully delivered, there is tremendous potential in terms of exports and product development,” said Dairy UK chairman Paul Vernon.

“If it is a failure, there will be far reaching consequences for dairy.

“No effort can be spared by the industry, the UK government and the EU to secure a positive outcome and we will continue to give every assistance to the government to make that happen.”

“Ensuring greatest possible continuity of existing arrangements is particularly important for the dairy industry in Northern Ireland which is heavily reliant on exports to the EU, of both raw milk to the Republic and sales of product to the rest of the EU.”

In 2015 dairy exports from Northern Ireland were estimated to be £154m (second in market value only to GB) representing approximately 15% of total sales of the NI dairy industry. The value of exports from RoI to NI during the same year was estimated at £61.6m.

On Brexit, Dairy UK says:

“Continued trading agreements with the EU without tariff and non-tariff barriers will mean massive export and growth opportunities – failure will damage exports and reduce demand for dairy.

“The worst outcome from Brexit would be a return to WTO rules.”