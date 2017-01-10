‘Deep frustration in business community over RHI’

The Northern Ireland business community is becoming increasingly frustrated at the ongoing instability of the political process, the head of a leading employers’ group has warned.

Speaking in the wake of deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness’s resignation, NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) president Nick Coburn said optimism and hope for change was fading.

President of NI Chamber of Commerce and Industry Nick Coburn.

“The Chamber has a track record of encouraging our politicians as they put policies in place which will facilitate and support economic and social development.

“So having remained as positive as we can for as long as we can, we have the credibility to say that throughout the business community there is presently a very deep sense of frustration at the instability which now characterises our political institutions.

“The current political situation adds to this uncertainty and will have a negative impact on economic and social development.

“Meanwhile, the global economy is growing, so too are the economies in the UK and the Republic of Ireland where they are working on ambitious economic growth plans.

“The sad reality is that Northern Ireland is falling behind, and we need political stability to deliver the ambitious plans set out in the new Programme for Government and Export Matters Action Plan to grow trade.”