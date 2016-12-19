Diamond Recruitment named public sector primary agency

Diamond Recruitment Group, one of the largest recruitment firms in the province, has been named one of the primary employment agencies for all public sector recruitment between 2016 and 2020.

The Department of Finance’s collaborative framework for agency workers will allow public sector bodies – including all government departments, agencies, and non-departmental public bodies – to avail of a single framework for recruitment needs, providing greater efficiency and cost savings across the public sector.

The Department of Finance now joins some of Northern Ireland’s largest employers on Diamond’s exclusive client list, including Moy Park, Danske Bank and Almac.

This new business also follows a significant year for Diamond, with the opening of two new branches in Coleraine and Londonderry and 20 new jobs.

“Diamond Recruitment Group is looking forward to working closely with all public sector bodies on the Department of Finance’s Collaborative Framework for Agency Workers to meet their employment needs over the next four years,” said CEO Tina McKenzie.

“Recruitment agencies provide an important service to the local economy, helping employers meet operational demands efficiently whilst providing flexible employment opportunities within the local labour market.

“With the new Collaborative Framework, we are also pleased to see the inclusion of a strong social clause, emphasising the role recruitment agencies have in providing training and job opportunities for young people and the unemployed.