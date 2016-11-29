Search

Directors set to spend the night 'sleeping rough'

Directors taking part

Directors of commercial property agency, Lisney, are set to spend a night ‘sleeping rough’ as part of their support for charity partner, the Simon Community NI.

Brian Shanks, Fundraising Co-ordinator for the charity, centre, visits the firm’s Belfast office and is met by (from left) Nicky Finnieston, director of retail and investment.

Also pictured is Gareth Johnston, director of professional services, David McNellis, director of general agency and Declan Flynn, managing director