Divis Mountain restaurant construction begins

Work has started on a new ‘Standing Stones’ tourism project at the boundary of Divis Mountain on the outskirts of Belfast, that includes a new restaurant, a guest house, and self-catering accommodation.

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council announced earlier this week that construction of the new £1.75 million tourist project is underway.

The council say the development will provide an eight-bed guest house with associated parking.

Phase two will be a 100-seater restaurant serving high quality local produce and 16 self-catering units.

Phase three will be an area for camping and caravans.

Councillor Uel Mackin is chairman of the council’s development committee.

He said: “It is excellent to see this tourism project underway. It represents a significant investment of over £1.75 million in the area and is ideally situated close to the very popular National Trust property, Divis Mountain.

“Tourism is an important source of employment within a dynamic industry and this development is a prime example of changing times as people are starting to take walking holidays and weekend breaks.

“This complex will offer the perfect support services to the Divis Mountain tourist attraction.

“There are several walking trails on Divis Mountain and the Standing Stones complex will offer nearby accommodation to those walkers from near and far who wish to spend a few days enjoying the trails.”

Alderman James Tinsley represents the area.

He said: “Over recent years there has been an annual increase in walkers on Divis Mountain and having a variety of accommodation types in the vicinity can only increase visitor numbers to the area.”