Duke of York launches Deloitte’s search for 60 new recruits on Belfast Visit

The Duke of York has launched Deloitte’s campaign to recruit at least 60 new apprentices through its award winning BrightStart programme for talented school leavers in Northern Ireland.

HRH Prince Andrew visited Deloitte’s Technology Studio in Belfast’s Gasworks as part of a visit to the provincve which also saw him officially open the new Concourse III building at Catalysr Inc of which he is patron.

As part of the visit to Deloitte, the Duke officially announced that applications for the third intake of the Deloitte Belfast BrightStart programme are now being accepted.

BrightStart at Deloitte in Belfast is an innovative five-year training and development programme which sees school leavers start employment with Deloitte while also gaining an honours degree (BSc in Business Technology) through Ulster University as well as recognised professional qualifications. During the programme, BrightStart employees will be working for the company’s clients across the UK and beyond. The 40 young people who joined Deloitte in the 2016 intake started their professional careers and studies at Ulster University last month.

Such has been the success of the programme that Deloitte has increased the number of young people recruited in each intake since it launched in 2015. The application process is now underway for the June 2017 places, with a deadline of 25th November 2016.

Jackie Henry, Senior Partner at Deloitte NI, said: “We were delighted to have welcomed the Duke of York to our Belfast Technology Studio and to have him launch our new BrightStart programme.

“We know he is a big supporter of enterprise-focused education and apprenticeships and he provided great encouragement to the young people on our BrightStart programme.

“Deloitte has really ambitious growth plans and we want to continue to tap into the rich vein of talent that exists among local school leavers.

“We have had great success with the first two years of the programme and that has given us confidence to increase our intake yet again.”