easyJet expansion plans at Belfast International

Low cost carrier easyJet is to increase services from its hub at Belfast International Airport base, with the introduction of a sixth aircraft to be positioned at the airline’s Northern Ireland base.

The aircraft is scheduled for delivery on 22nd June 2018 and will remain based in Belfast throughout the year.

From summer 2018 the firm’s Belfast fleet will comprise three A319 and three A320 aircraft.

As the airline with the largest presence in the province, easyJet operates more than 32 flights per day between Belfast and London and has already added over 6,000 seats to the route this winter.

This ongoing growth demonstrates the airline’s long-term commitment to Northern Ireland, connecting Belfast with London and other popular destinations.

“We are absolutely delighted to be celebrating further expansion at Belfast International,” said Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK commercial manager.

“The addition of another aircraft will help us to deliver long term, sustainable growth at the base providing passengers with a greater range of destinations, all with low fares and great service.

“easyJet is the largest airline in Northern Ireland and we have been committed to Belfast airport for over 19 years.

“We are proud to have carried over 50 million passengers in that time.”

Graham Keddie, managing director at Belfast International said: “We are pleased once again to acknowledge easyJet’s strong focus on developing the UK market by adding a sixth aircraft to their Belfast base.

“As Northern Ireland’s leading airline they continue to be a strong supporter of the local economy creating even more capacity and choice for Northern Ireland consumers.”