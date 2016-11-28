Economy Minister officially opens Novosco’s new world-class offices

Novosco’s impressive new offices in Belfast have been declared officially opened during a visit by Economy Minister Simon Hamilton.

Based at the Concourse 3 building at Catalyst Inc (formerly the NI Science Park), the 11,000 sq ft facility represents an investment of over £1 million, and more than doubles Novosco’s space in the city.

The offices include a gym, a library, a coffee dock, and a virtual reality room for staff entertainment.

Novosco is a managed cloud provider with clients in the public, private and voluntary sectors across the UK and Ireland. It employs almost 150 people and also has offices in Dublin, Cork and Manchester.

Novosco’s business has grown significantly as it has won a series of major contracts with organisations including top businesses, leading universities, global financial organisations, and some of the largest NHS trusts.

The company held an official opening event at its new base this afternoon.

Speaking at the gathering, Mr Hamilton said: “Novosco is making a valuable contribution to growing Northern Ireland’s technology sector and the remarkable growth and development undertaken by the business in recent years highlights its confidence in our local talent base.

“Working closely with Invest Northern Ireland, Novosco has almost doubled its Belfast workforce in the last three years and implemented R&D and skills development activities to position itself competitively in the global marketplace.

“These new offices mark an exciting new chapter for Novosco and I wish the business continued success in the future.”

Managing director, Patrick McAliskey, said: “We are delighted to have the Economy Minister with us this afternoon to mark what is a very significant step in Novosco’s ongoing journey. We wanted to create a unique office environment to support our efforts to recruit and retain the very best people. We don’t think there are any other offices in Northern Ireland quite like those we have created and we feel that they will play a crucial role in the continuing growth of our business.”

Founded in Belfast over 20 years ago, Novosco is a market-leading managed cloud provider, and one of the island of Ireland’s fastest-growing tech companies. It recently acquired English specialist IT security solutions and managed services expert NetDef in a seven-figure deal.

Novosco has been ranked in the Sunday Times Best UK Companies to Work for in each of the past four years.