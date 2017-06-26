Engineering firm William Coates scoops national industry award

Mallusk based electrical and mechanical engineering company, William Coates, was one of eight top-performing businesses, from across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, who scooped an award at the ECA Annual Awards in London.

The company picked up the award for contractor of the year in the up to £20 million turnover category.

The prestigious awards are recognition of excellence among ECA members within the engineering and electrotechnical services industry.

Winners were chosen by an independent panel of judges, who looked for companies who demonstrated that they delivered the highest standards and were industry leaders throughout 2016.

William Coates’ winning entry showcased their achievements, excellence, innovation and quality through their successful contribution on a high profile project – the national football stadium at Windsor Park. This featured building key partnerships, relevant training and an apprenticeship scheme.

“Winning this ECA award is a huge achievement for everyone at William Coates,” said managing director William Coates.

It demonstrates our commitment to providing excellent, innovative and high quality work which provided tangible results for our clients.

It also shines a spotlight on the expertise of our fantastic team who are committed to driving the business forward. We are especially delighted that our entry showcased our work on the national football stadium at Windsor Park. This was a special moment for us as it was an opportunity to nurture new talent through our apprenticeship scheme, something which we aim to continue for the future. The ECA award will enable us raise our profile across the UK and help us show how a Northern Ireland-based business can be a UK industry leader.”