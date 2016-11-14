Enterprise Week underway

Focus on the fundamentals of business to take advantage of new markets and new opportunities.

That’s the message this year from Bank of Ireland UK as its fourteenth Enterprise Week carries on across the province until Friday.

The event comprises of a series of events providing opportunities for businesses to network, share experiences of managing change and learn of the range of support available from the bank to help them deal with the challenges of growing their businesses.

Stating that firms can manage change by focusing on the fundamentals, Gavin Kennedy, director of Business Banking NI said local companies had become accustomed to dealing with change in an era of globalisation and rapid technological growth and were well equipped to cope with periods of uncertainty.

“The key for all businesses facing competitive pressures remains unchanged - providing leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, investment and above all a focus on customer needs.

“Getting the fundamentals of business right is the best way for Northern Ireland to cope with change and take advantage of new opportunities and new markets.”

As part of the week’s activites, small business customers and non-customers are once again being invited to showcase their goods and services in Bank branches through the ever popular ‘Show Your Business’ initiative.

For the first time this year, the bank also offered 20 businesses the opportunity to trade at the award-winning Twilight Market in Belfast City Centre, with an estimated footfall of nearly 20,000.

One of those taking part is JumpingClay, an educational franchise that encourages children to learn new skills through the use of clay.

Director Nick Turkington took part in the ‘Show Your Business’ event in CastleCourt last year and is delighted with the fantastic profile raising and sales opportunities the Bank provides.

JumpingClay has seen substantial growth in the past 18 months and has extended its trading to Ireland, and the bank’s global markets team is assisting the business with managing its currency risk.