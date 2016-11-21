Estate agency rebrand ‘key’ for growth

One of Northern Ireland’s leading estate agents, Morton Pinpoint, has rebranded to Pinpoint Property as part of an investment of more than £250,000.

The rebrand strategy includes a company consolidation, which sees three branches (Cregagh, Lurgan and Andersonstown) relocate to a new, two floor space on the Lisburn Road and a further new office on the Cavehill Road. A new website and three branded vehicles are also part of the investment.

“This is a very exciting time for the company and something that has been on the cards for some time,” said Pinpoint managing director Nicholas Brennan.

“The housing and rental market have been recovering in recent years and a professional, multi-channel offering is what our clients tell us they want.

“As a result, we felt the need to consolidate and streamline the company and give our Lisburn Road office a bigger presence – our new unit is treble the size of our previous and the layout and design is absolutely cutting-edge.

“Our High Street presence is important as it gives clients the option to physically come into the office, view hard-copy brochures and talk on a one-to-one, personal basis about our properties.

“This is one of the reasons why we have invested so heavily in the rebrand design and office layout – both of which have been carried out by local companies ALD Fit Out, Hamill Bosket and Brill Design.

“This marks a new era for the business. Our rental and sales portfolio is strong with a wide range of student, investment, new build and larger family properties across Northern Ireland. However, demand outstrips supply, something which we hope will resolve in time after the uncertainty of Brexit settles.”