Everything looks rosy as Mayor unveils new £5M garden centre

A new £5 million garden centre which will eventually provide around 100 new jobs has been declared open by the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey.

Colemans Garden Centre, Templepatrick, which earlier this year announced its multimillion pound renovation project, was opened by Councillor Paul Hamill.

Templepatrick Primary School Choir

Providing entertainment were members of Templepatrick Primary School Children’s Choir, who were joined by customers and guests to celebrate the unveiling of the new 23,000 square feet under cover site.

Richard Fry, Managing Director of Colemans Garden Centre, commented: “It is a real delight to unveil our new garden shop and restaurant. Colemans Garden Centre has been such a popular and welcoming establishment in the Templepatrick area for half a decade now, and so it is a real privilege to be able to join together with those who have followed its journey for so many years, to usher in the next chapter of Colemans.”

The initial stages of Colemans investment project will be followed soon after, by phase two of the renovation plans – an additional 32,000 square feet of retail space in Easter 2018.

Richard added: “We look forward to seeing all our customers, both old and new, over the coming months, and to the next phase of our development plans. By adding an eclectic mix of exclusive brands, including the Edinburgh Woollen Mill, to our repertoire of products and services, we hope to be able to cater to a wide variety of tastes and to open up the gardening market to a much more diverse audience.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey , Councillor Paul Hamill, commented: “The new retail space, and the new 220 seater restaurant are particularly impressive, and are a real credit to the development teams here at Colemans who have been working hard on the renovation plans over the last few months.

“I look forward to seeing the fruits of their labour, and to seeing the local community enjoying the new lease of life which has been brought to the centre by this investment project.

“I would also to take this opportunity to wish the 100 new members of staff who will be joining the Colemans team over the coming months, all the best in their new positions. Here’s to a fruitful and enjoyable future at Colemans Garden Centre!”