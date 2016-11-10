Exciting new era: Renowned restaurant under new ownership

One of Co Down’s best known eateries, The Halfway House Bar & Restaurant, has entered an exciting new era.

Local businessman Philip Shields recently became the new sole proprietor of the Halfway Road establishment, near Banbridge.

With his purchase, Philip has recruited two very well-known faces to help guide The Halfway House back to being one of Northern Ireland’s top steak restaurants.

After a few years away, managers Marie McCrory and Andy Baltacioglu are thrilled to be back and are looking forward to seeing the business thrive and most importantly welcome customers both new and old to the premises.

“Over the next few months changes will be being made to all aspects of The Halfway House, from refurbishment to menu additions, with the famous ‘Carpetbagger Steak’ already being reinstated due to popular demand,” a spokesperson said.

“Being customer focused is one of our key objectives to ensure all customers have a fabulous social and dining experience whilst visiting.”

To celebrate The Halfway House being under new ownership, a range of new offers and events such as ‘Steak Nights’ and a ‘Santa Sunday’ are being introduced, along with a programme of live entertainment.

For more information call 028 9269 2351 or email info@halfwayhouse.co.uk