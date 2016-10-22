Executive will deliver for the North West says McGuinness in Londonderry

The Executive is committed to its role in helping to grow the economy of the North West Deputy First Minister Martin McGuinness has said.

Speaking at a Derry Chamber of Commerce event, he said it had that commitment through its £7 million support of the City of Derry Airport, the prioritisation of the £480m investment in the much needed A5 and A6 road schemes and the ambitious project on the Old Waterside Station in Londonderry making it a new transport hub.

“As an Executive we want to grow the economy and raise prosperity for all,” he said.

“Our unemployment rate is now at its lowest level since 2008. We must not be complacent and although we have brought in more jobs than any time in our history, this Executive is committed to creating more and better jobs.”

As the province moved further into recovery he said the focus needed to shift to improving the productivity performance of the local economy by enhancing skills, innovation and enterprise.

“The availability of skills and the need to ensure a steady supply of labour into key growth sectors will be vital for the local economy which makes the development of the Magee Campus of Ulster University and continued engagement by the North West Regional College with business essential.

“The tireless work of the Chamber and all the members are an important part of this programme of work.

“I am determined to deliver and to move forward with the Chamber of Commerce and everyone who wants to make a positive contribution to create a strong economy and better future for all.”