Expect delays as work on major water pipeline project begins

A £1.4 million water improvement scheme is set to begin this month in the Ballynure area and motorists have been advised to expect some delays.

NI Water is installing a new 4km pipeline along the Ballyfore Road and Castle Road to improve the security of the water supply infrastructure for customers in the Ballynure, Straid and Raloo areas of East Antrim.

It is anticipated that work will commence on the Ballyfore Road in December 2016, moving on to the Castle Road and eventually finishing at the Castle Road/Castletown Road junction. The project will be completed by Spring 2017.

Traffic management and signage will be in place as the scheme progresses to try to minimise the impact of these works on businesses, residents, road users and the public.

In order to carry out the work safely, it will be necessary to have a temporary road closure on the Ballyfore Road, starting in December. The diversion route during this phase of the project will be along Ballyvallagh Road, Watch Hill Road and the Ballyrickard Road.

Vehicular access will be maintained for residents where possible and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times. Normal working hours will be 7.30am to 5.00pm Monday to Friday; however it may be necessary at times for work to be carried out outside of these hours.

Martin Gillen NI Water Project Manager said:

“This project is good news for our customers in the East Antrim area as the new pipeline will improve the security and reliability of the local water supply, while reducing disruption and interruptions to supply caused by burst watermains. These improvements will deliver many benefits to the local community for many years to come.

“We would also appeal for the support of parents to keep children and young people safe by explaining to them the dangers of playing in or around construction sites. Playing near our works areas can have dangerous consequences and we would like to spread this safety message throughout the area while we complete this essential programme of work.”

“NI Water and contractor Dawson WAM have completed letter drops to those properties close to the working area, and would like to thank the public for their patience and co-operation while this essential work is underway and would like to assure you that we will do everything we can to complete the work as quickly as possible with minimal disruption.”

Customer queries should be directed to Waterline on: 03457 440088 quoting Dawson WAM, Ballyfore Road, Ballynure - Water Improvement Project.