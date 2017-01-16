EY Entrepreneur of the Year marks 20 years with launch of 2017 programme

Now in its 20th Year, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ (EOY™) 2017 programme has officially opened for nominations in Northern Ireland.

The theme of this year’s programme is “Leading through Change” and all sectors and businesses of all sizes are invited to submit their nominations up until February 22. The 24 finalists for 2017 will be announced on 27 April.

“The benefits of participation extend far beyond winning the award in October,” said EY Partner Rob Heron.

“The successful finalists will gain national and international exposure, gaining media profile across TV, radio, print and online.

“They will also connect with our exclusive network of over 450 of Ireland’s top entrepreneurs and get an opportunity to go on our renowned international CEO Retreat which is designed to help Irish entrepreneurs transform their thinking and vision through executive education and hearing from some of the world’s leading CEOs.”

He also urged Northern Ireland’s entrepreneurs to put themselves forward as potential nominees: “Last year, I was incredibly proud when one of our Northern Irish finalists, Brendan Mooney of Kainos, emerged as the overall winner in October and I hope that this will inspire the high calibre of entrepreneurs I know we have here in Northern Ireland to nominate themselves or someone they know this year.”

Operating in more than 60 countries worldwide, EOY is recognised as the most prestigious business accolade for entrepreneurs. The programme is open to entrepreneurs across all sectors and growth stages, across the island of Ireland. The awards programme is divided into three categories - Emerging, Industry and International - with 8 finalists chosen per category.

The 24 finalists will be selected by an independent panel of judges, comprised of former EOY winners and chaired by Anne Heraty of CPL Resources plc. Individuals who wish to put themselves forward or nominate an entrepreneur with their consent, can fill out the online nomination form at www.eoy.ie or call the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year™ team for further information on 01 221 2250. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, 22nd February 2017.