Finance and funding seminars

Finance and funding business in uncertain times is the theme of a series of seminars to be held by ASM Chartered Accountants aimed at providing SMEs with professional advice for growth and development.

The four-seminar series will travel across the North and South of Ireland over the coming months, hosted by Wendy Austin, Inside Business, BBC Northern Ireland.

The events will take place in Belfast, Magherafelt, Dundalk and Newry at which delegates will be addressed by keynote speakers from ASM and various financial institutions with a chance for delegates to get involved in the discussion.

Panel members will discuss the various options for funding ongoing and growing businesses, ranging from traditional to alternative forms of finance.

“We are delighted to be launching our third consecutive Seminar Series aimed at educating clients, new and existing, on how to both sustain and grow their businesses,” said ASM director Michael McAllister.

“This series has never been more significant as we all operate in such uncertain times.

“The seminars are free to attend and open to anyone in the business world and we encourage early registration as places are limited.”