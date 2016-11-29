Finance professionals seek rapid career progression

Young finance professionals have their eye on career promotion or a jump to a new job within the next two years, says a global survey from the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. Called Generation Next, the survey examined the career aspirations of the younger generation and reveals that almost three quarters (71%) are looking to move jobs in the next two years, with 73% looking for a promotion.

Despite a desire to progress, the majority (73%) say they have great working relationships with their managers and with team colleagues (80%).

Many seek a clearer path of career progression, with 39% saying there are no transparent career paths in their current organisations and more than half (55%) say that there is not enough capacity or not enough roles available for the next step in their careers.

“Generation next is ‘generation now’ when it comes to mobility,” said local ACCA chair Clodagh Hegarty. “The challenge ahead for employers large and small is making sure they provide the sort of work environment and clear path for progression that the best of the next generation demand.”