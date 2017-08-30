Finances strained as consumer credit sees slow growth

Consumer credit grew at its slowest pace for more than a year last month as household finances remain under pressure, according to figures from the Bank of England.

The Bank’s Money and Credit report showed annual growth in consumer credit eased to 9.8% - its lowest level since April 2016.

The amount borrowed reached £1.179 billion in July, down from £1.351bn the month before as credit card lending dropped by 13% to £440m.

It comes as official figures released last week laid bare the sustained squeeze on households, with consumer spending growing by 0.1% in the second quarter, down from 0.4% for the first three months of the year.

Spending has been impacted by soaring inflation in response to the Brexit-hit pound, although the cost of living paused at 2.6% in July.

The report also said mortgage approvals for house purchases were “stronger than recent months”, picking up pace to levels seen at the start of the year.

There were 68,689 loans getting the green light in July, while approvals for re-mortgaging were also stronger at 46,231 for the period.