FinTrU gets down to business at Queen’s Management School

Northern Ireland’s first financial Trading Room, based in Queen’s Management School, has announced a new sponsorship partner.

FinTrU, a leading financial services company present in Belfast since 2014, has committed £75,000 to support the facility over the next three years.

Students in ‘The FinTrU Trading Room’ have access to all the latest financial data, news and analytics – and to Oxyor, a trading simulation – putting them in the dealing room ‘hot seat’ and providing a dynamic environment for those hoping for a career in financial services or technology.

FinTrU now employs over 200 people in Belfast and already supports a finance lecture series at Queen’s. The company provides High Quality, Cost-Effective Resourcing for Financial Services, with emphasis on Legal, Risk, Compliance, KYC, Operations & Consultancy.

Commenting on the partnership Professor Nola Hewitt-Dundas, Head of Queen’s Management School, said: “The FinTrU Trading Room provides an excellent opportunity for Queen’s students to gain first-hand experience of a trading environment, dealing in real-time equities, bonds, foreign exchange and derivative instruments.

“FinTrU already employs large numbers of Queen’s graduates. This latest development will further bolster the local financial services sector and help us to deliver a highly skilled and flexible employer-attuned workforce capable of working in very competitive global markets.

“Northern Ireland already offers a high quality, cost competitive location for financial services firms. FinTrU’s support for our Trading Room will give future Queen’s graduates – and FinTrU – a clear advantage over their competitors and help drive the development of Northern Ireland’s knowledge economy.”

FinTrU founding CEO Darragh McCarthy, said: “We are delighted to build on our relationship with Queen’s by supporting this unique facility.

“At present over 50 per cent of our Belfast team are Queen’s graduates. This special partnership underlines our commitment both to the University and to the financial services sector in Northern Ireland.

“The impressive supply of high calibre finance graduates coming through Queen’s will help FinTrU to develop the local talent pool and to drive future company growth.”