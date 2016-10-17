First business in Sweden for artisan granola producer Just Live a Little

Portaferry based Just Live a Little has won its first business in Sweden following participation in an Invest Northern Ireland trade mission.

The company will be supplying its Oaty range of granolas to Swedish supermarket chain Netto.

Husband and wife team, David and Jill Crawford, secured the deal after participating in Invest NI’s trade mission to Sweden and Denmark in May.

The company also used Invest NI’s Trade Advisory service to help set up meetings in market, including with Netto.

“This family run business has been very pro-active in looking to new markets for business growth,” said Alison Gowdy, Invest NI director of trade.

“This latest deal in Sweden follows earlier successes in markets such as Germany, Asia, and the United Arab Emirates.

“Their success at identifying and succeeding in exports comes from investing time in researching the right markets for their products, participating in trade missions and using our trade advisors to help identify potential customers and distributors.”

Commenting on the latest market success in Sweden, sales director Jill Crawford said: “We are delighted to have secured this business in a market which has a strong focus on healthy products at breakfast and for snacking.

“We met the key buyer at Netto in Stockholm during the mission to Sweden, one of our target markets in Europe.

“We pitched for business, provided samples and subsequently received a significant order from the supermarket chain.

“Winning business with Netto gives us a strong foothold in the market, with over 150 stores across Sweden and outlets in other neighbouring markets.

“This latest success has reinforced our conviction that there’s a developing demand for natural and healthy artisan products and we hope to continue to grow our business as a result.”