First Derivatives sponsor Asian Gaelic Games

Newry based financial software and services giant First Derivatives has confirmed it is to sponsor the Asian Gaelic Games for the sixth consecutive year.

The Company will be a Platinum Sponsor for this year’s event, held in Bangkok from November 17-19 making First Derivatives one of the highest profile sponsors at the tournament.

The decision is a clear indication of its ambition to increase visibility and operations in the Asian and Australian markets and to further leverage the ever growing Irish diaspora. With clients in Singapore, Hong Kong, Tokyo, UAE, Sydney and Malaysia supported by young Irish FD consultants working in the region, the decision to sponsor the games this year again was an obvious one.

CEO Brian Conlon, a former senior footballer for his native CoDown said: “The company sees the sponsorship of the AGG each year as an ideal investment opportunity, recognising the cross-over between sport and business coupling the tournament with the Asia-Pacific Ireland Business Forum, offering a unique networking and recruitment opportunity. Furthermore we are proud to continue to contribute to the Global GAA family, and apart from the clear business benefit, we also want to support the activities of our global workforce.