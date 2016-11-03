First Minister helps Lisburn firms celebrate major milestones

Lisburn-based businesses Power Action and Arcatech celebrated their 21st and 10th anniversaries respectively by announcing plans for new premises and the creation of more than 20 new jobs.

First Minister Arlene Foster, Mayor Brian Bloomfield MBE and council Chief Executive Dr Theresa Donaldson were among those who attended a special event to mark the milestones for both companies.

First Minster Arlene Foster takes the task of soldering a circuit board in her stride. Looking on are (l-r) Councillor Uel Mackin, Chairman of the council's Development Committee; Mayor Brian Bloomfield MBE; Terry Simpson, owner and Managing Director of Power Action and Arcatech; and Power Action employee Margaret Stewart.

Also present were Lagan Valley MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, several other elected representatives and staff and customers.

Power Action specialises in high complexity contract electronics manufacture and has successfully achieved ISO 13485 medical certification for the manufacture of medical devices.

Arcatech is an innovative design and development company committed to providing the ‘next generation’ of telecommunications test solutions.

Speaking at the event, Terry Simpson, Managing Director of Power Action and Arcatech, revealed the firms’ plans for a move to a new-build electronics factory at Knockmore Hill in 2017, and the creation of at least 20 new jobs.

“It is fantastic to be joined by the First Minister, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and key figures from the local council to celebrate these milestones along with my team and our customers,” he said.

“I have had the pleasure of participating in council sponsored trade missions and would like to thank the council, in particular Aldermen Ewart and Dillon, for all the work they have undertaken with me over the years.

“We have been producing electronic boards for 21 years and we have records for each of our boards going back 15 years which is vital should a customer ever have a query. Our boards are achieving a 98 per cent first time pass rate during manufacturing testing, which is significantly above the industry average. I am proud to say that we build all of our products as if they were defibrillators – their reliability, quality and durability is important to us and our customers.”

Celebrating the companies’ success, First Minister Arlene Foster said: “It is a pleasure to celebrate two significant anniversaries for Power Action and Arcatech.

“Both companies have achieved much in terms of investment, job creation and exports, with Power Action having just received the largest single order in its history, adding around £6million to its turnover in the next five years.

“Successful businesses never stand still and I have no doubt that by focusing on innovation, research and development, whilst exploring new markets, Power Action and Arcatech will continue to drive the Northern Ireland economy forward.

“I commend Terry and everyone who has been involved in winning this contract and I look forward to what the future holds for both firms.”

The council has a strong working relationship with Mr Simpson, and a spokesperson stressed that the local authority is keen to work with any local business that is interested in council support for securing growth.

Councillor Uel Mackin, Chairman of the council’s Development Committee, commented: “Terry has participated in many council sponsored trade missions over the last decade including to the Netherlands, Czech Republic, Atlanta and Israel and as a result has identified and secured significant sales in excess of £500,000 to date.

“Having worked with both Power Action and Arcatech over the years a very positive partnership exists with the council and I hope this relationship will continue to grow along with these businesses.

“Terry has over 50 years trading experience across the four businesses he owns in the Lisburn area and his commitment to local investment in the area is strong and evidence that it is, in our opinion, the best connected and business friendly city in Northern Ireland.”