Flybe considering new City of Derry to Heathrow route

Flybe is considering launching a a new route from City of Derry airport to London Heathrow.

Europe’s largest regional airline this morning revealed that is now reviewing the feasibility of up to 12 critical new routes.

In a statement a Flybe spokesman said they “noted with interest the proposed plan announced by Heathrow Airport last week to enter into immediate consultation following a Government decision to build a third runway there”.

“The plan features a proposal to fast-track extra capacity within four years with an extra 25,000 new flight movements by 2021 on existing runways.”

The news comes just two weeks after Ryanair announces plans to axe its Londonderry to London flights from early next year.

The routes under consideration by Flybe include:

1. Carlisle Lake District

2. Dundee

3. Humberside

4. Liverpool

5. Londonderry

6. Norwich

7. Prestwick

8. Durham Tees

9. Doncaster Sheffield

10. Isle of Man

11. Jersey

12. Guernsey