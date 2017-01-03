Frozen meals delivery business sold

Iceage Delivery Ltd, the largest deliverer of frozen food to the home in the province is set for growth after its sale to an entrepreneurial father and son team.

Eddie and Craig Johnston, have acquired the Northern Ireland franchise of Wiltshire Farm Foods (WFF) which was established in 2001 by Helen Courtney.

Craig Johnston, who will be the principal operator of Iceage, has experience in the marketing and hospitality sectors whilst his father Eddie operates food retail businesses under the KFC, Pizza Hut and Wagamama brands and also runs care homes.

WFF is the UK’s leading frozen home meals delivery service and the sale was handled by business advisors Smith Cooper.

“We will build on the strong base already established in Coleraine and expand the WFF offering throughout Northern Ireland,” said Mr Johnston.

“We aim to help older people to retain their independence with the quality of the products and services offered by WFF.”

Ms Courtney said: “We have been privileged to have been part of the growth and success of Wiltshire Farm Foods over the last 15 years here in Northern Ireland.