Fujitsu workers in Belfast to take part in strikes

Workers at Japanese electronics giant Fujitsu in Belfast are to be among those staging a fresh wave of strikes in a dispute over cuts to jobs and pensions.
Members of Unite at several sites including Belfast, London, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Manchester will walk out for 48 hours from April 27, May 4 and 11, and for 24 hours on May 8.
The announcement was made as workers started a 48-hour stoppage in protest at restructuring plans which the union says threatens 1,800 jobs.
Unite will urge Japan’s ambassador to the UK to intervene in the row during a protest outside Japan’s embassy in London on Friday.
Unite national officer Ian Tonks said in a letter that the ambassador should “consider the actions of the UK management to be outside of that we have come to expect from a Japanese company and I hope that you will raise this within the highest levels of Fujitsu both in the United Kingdom and Japan”.
Almost Done!
Registering with Belfast Newsletter means you're ok with our terms and conditions.