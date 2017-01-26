Furniture business goes bust: Customers left out of pocket

A furniture store business with outlets in Lisburn, Belfast and Londonderry has been wound up at the High Court amid reports of customers being left out of pocket.

Proceedings were taken against World of Furniture (NI) Ltd following reports of the retailer going bust and customers setting up a Facebook group in response.

Up to 170 people who put down deposits with the independent business are thought to have been left out of pocket.

Representatives of the Crown Solicitor’s Office brought a petition against the firm at the High Court in Belfast today.

The Courts Service confirmed that a winding up order was made by the Bankruptcy Master.