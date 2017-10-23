Gallaher artefacts go on show at The Braid

An exhibition at The Braid in Ballymena is to feature artefacts donated by JTI exploring the history of their now defunct Lisnafillan site which, for local people, will always be referred to as ‘Gallaher’s’.

The items, including a scale model showing extensions to the Gallaher factory in 1961, were donated to the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim during a reception held for JTI staff.

Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Council, Cllr Paul Reid pictured at the Braid Museum along with Greg McKinley and Rodney Stewart (JTI), Jayne Clarke and Elaine Hill (Mid & East Antrim Council).

They will go on display as part of the ‘Painting Pictures in my Mind’ exhibition which includes memories of working life in the local area in the 1950s and 60s.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Cllr Paul Reid said: “Council is very grateful to JTI for this donation to the museum collection which charts the history of the company during its period of operation in Ballymena.

“The model and photographs of the site and staff who worked there will really add to the display as they had such a big impact on life in the Borough and Northern Ireland as a whole. It’s an honour to mark this significant moment in the history of Gallaher with a civic reception and accept the donation of artefacts. It really marks this milestone of the history of the company in the area.”

This collection records the history of local tobacco manufacturing on the Lisnafillan site at Galgorm from the arrival of Gallaher during World War Two.

The company went on to become one of the biggest local employers and became a subsidiary of JTI in 2007.

The exhibition runs until 6 January 2018 and admission is free.