Gearing up for Ballymena Business awards 2017

The 15th annual Ballymena Business Excellence Awards were launched at a reception in the Braid Museum and Arts centre this week.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is the principal sponsor for this year’s awards, which are organised by Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Mayor Cllr. Paul Reid representing Principal Sponsor Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at the launch of the 2017 Ballymena Business Excellence Awards with guests and individual award sponsors

Chamber President Ronan McCann told guests at the reception: “Little did we think that when we organised the first awards in 2003 that they would become such an important and prestigious event. These awards help to celebrate the huge contribution made by our business community. The economic environment has been very tough in the last year, and these awards show the commitment of individuals and the business excellence that exists in the Borough.

“I would like to thank Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for agreeing to be principal sponsor again this year and I assure you that Chamber will do everything to make this year’s awards the most successful yet. I would like to thank all other businesses who have sponsored awards or taken an advertisement in the awards brochure – without your support there would be no awards.”

The judging this year will again be carried out by Insight Mystery Shopping – it is entirely independent of Chamber thereby ensuring the integrity of the awards.

The awards brochure will be circulated throughout the Ballymena area and with 21 awards this year there is a category to suit everyone – large or small businesses, retail, hospitality or industrial and individual awards as well.

“I look forward to the Gala Evening on Thursday 19th October,” said Ronan.

Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Councillor Paul Reid said the Council is hugely proud to sponsor the prestigious competition.

“These awards continue to go from strength to strength and I commend everybody involved in the organisation of the stellar ceremony.

Ballymena Chamber of Commerce and Industry has consistently demonstrated its dedication to a flourishing local economy and has been behind these awards for many years now, which contribute positively to overall economic development in our Borough. “We recognise this significant contribution and are delighted to continue to support these awards recognising the achievements of our local businesses and business people in helping us all to build a stronger economy for the benefit of all our citizens.

“The awards celebrate the talent, entrepreneurship and ambition of our local business leaders and I wish all the entrants well ahead of this year’s event.”

The Gala Awards Evening this year takes place on Thursday, October 19 in Tullyglass House Hotel. Last year almost 450 guests attended the Gala and this year is certain be another great evening.

Awards brochures are now being distributed around the Ballymena area. If you have not yet received a brochure, please visit www.ballymenachamber.co.uk where you can view the brochure and download an entry form. If you have any queries, or to book your tickets for the Gala Evening, please contact Chris Wales at office@ballymenachamber.co.uk or by telephone 07876 758797.

Category sponsors

Customer Service Award Retail Sector (Independent Retailer) – First Trust Bank

Customer Service Award Retail Sector (Multiple Retailer) – Power NI

Best Eating Establishment Award – RiverRidge

Best Small Eatery/Coffee Shop Award – firmus energy

Customer Service Award Service Sector – Riada Resourcing

Customer Service Award Hospitality Sector – Autoline Insurance Group

Business Premises Award – Fairhill Shopping Centre

Innovation Award – Robinson’s of Ballymena

Best Business Website Award – GES Group

Right Place to Work Award – Black Advertising

Most Promising New Business Award – Bank of Ireland

Best Small Business Award – Michelin Tyre PLC

Best Use of Digital and/or Social Media Award – Ballymena Borough Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Export Business of the Year Award – Danske Bank

Social Enterprise of the Year Award – Ballymena Business Centre

Involvement in the Community Award – McKillens Footwear

Best Creative Business Award – Millside Restaurant Gracehill

Best Young Person in Business Award – Northern Regional College

Employee of the Year Award – Grafton Recruitment

Business Growth Award – Ulster Bank

Commitment to Ballymena Award – Mid and East Antrim Borough Council