Geese eggs only contain yolk

In response to John Austin’s letter (Which matters more – geese or babies?, August 14), the method of controlling the greylag goose population at Victoria Park, known as egg pricking (no oil used), takes place when the eggs are up to five-days-old by an environmental consultant.

At this stage, only yolk is contained within the egg – not the chick as Mr Austin intimates. Following the procedure, the yolk does not develop any further.

Belfast City Airport has a legal obligation to safeguard the airfield and this method is recognised by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency as “the most practical and humane way” to do so.

Michael McDowell, Airfield Operations Manager, Belfast City Airport