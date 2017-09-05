George Best Hotel a fitting tribute to soccer genius

A new hotel in Belfast city centre will tell the story of footballing legend George Best as never before and become a major attraction for the city in its own right the developer behind the scheme has claimed.

Lawrence Kenwright is the Liverpool entrepreneur who plans to turn the disused Scottish Mutual building into an 80-room hotel celebrating the life of the world famous footballer and featuring a what is hoped will be grow into a definative collection of memorabilia relating to his life and career.

To mark the formal announcement, the developer who has previously created the Shankly Hotel dedicated to legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly, received a number of items from the Best family including a signed shirt from the day of his funeral, replica European Cups, as well as a silver Northern Ireland cap.

“This is truly an exciting day for us as we receive these pieces of memorabilia that will form the beginning of a George Best collection at the hotel,” said Mr Kenwright.

“This marks the next step in our journey to bring George and his genius to life within the hotel.

“At Signature Living, we’re passionate about creating and sharing stories and this is a fabulous way to showcase Belfast’s most famous son. It will be a visual experience that will reflect his footballing prowess and the hero he was to so many people in Northern Ireland, Great Britain and further afield.”

Barbara McNarry, Mr Best’s sister, said: “We are delighted that George’s life and career are being honoured in such a stunning building and look forward to seeing it evolve into the George Best hotel.

“The recognition of Georgie in the city centre has a very important meaning to us and fills us with enormous pride. We have every faith in Signature Living’s ability to bring George’s story to life within the hotel.”

Mr Kenwright said he hoped the hotel would be open for business by summer next year and it is expected to employ in excess of 100 people.

Belfast Lord Mayor Nuala McAllister said it was an exciting event for the city.

“Not just for the residents of Belfast who remember George Best with pride and affection, but for fans and visitors from across the world who also admired his outstanding football skills.

“The commitment shown by Signature Living to Belfast and the promotion of one of its most iconic sons can only boost the city’s tourist appeal and the economic benefits that result from that.”