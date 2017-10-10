Govt putting Trump trade deal before Bombardier staff - Labour

The row over US trade penalties imposed on Canadian planemaker Bombardier has reached into Parliament as Labour accused the Government of putting politics ahead of Bombardier’s Belfast workforce in a bid to secure a post-Brexit trade deal with the US.

Shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey said she feared staff at the plane-maker were considered “a fair price to pay” in order obtain a trade deal with US president Donald Trump, as she criticised a perceived lack of action.

Canadian-owned multinational Bombardier, which employs more than 4,000 people in Belfast, was last week hit with a proposed 80% levy in addition to the 220% tariff already imposed exports of the CSeries to the US by the Department of Commerce.

Business Secretary Greg Clark told MPs the complaint brought by Boeing was completely unjustified and the UK would do everything it could to see the issue resolved.

Responding to a statement by Mr Clark in the Commons, Ms Long-Bailey said: “The Northern Ireland and International Trade Secretary have been somewhat quiet on the issue.

“Are they afraid of being exposed in Northern Ireland for their failure to protect jobs, or are they so keen to score a sweetheart trade deal with the US that they simply want to wash their hands of this matter?

“Clearly, politics is being put ahead of the welfare of workers in Northern Ireland.”

Bombardier and its workers, she added were considered “a fair price to pay for a post-Brexit trade deal with President Trump by this Conservative government”.

Ms Long-Bailey also took aim at Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, and his failure to use defence contracts as leverage with Boeing.

She said: “Ministry of Defence contracts with Boeing total £4.5 billion, but is it correct, as reports suggest, that the Defence Secretary is reluctant to use this leverage as a result of our dependency on the company?”

Mr Clark said the UK had held 24 calls and meetings with the US, 12 with Boeing executives and 20 with the Canadian government.

Theresa May had also raised the issue with Mr Trump, Mr Clark added.

“Every day during this process we have been engaged to get rid of this unjustified complaint,” Mr Clark said.

The Business Secretary said he “strongly and robustly” rejected the allegation that £130 million of investment funding from the UK Government to Bombardier breached trade rules.

“We consider this action by Boeing to be totally unjustified, to be unwarranted and incompatible with the conduct that we would expect of a company with a long term business relationship with the United Kingdom.

Speaking after the statement East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said that to have such a range of Ministers including the Northern Ireland Secretary and Foreign Secretary present in the House demonstrated the level of political support given to the dispute.

“It is important that the government has also registered its disappointment not just with the tarrifs imposed, but by some of the words emanating from the United States.

“I have made clear my bitter disappointment at comments from US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, not least because the impact on Bombardier is not limited to Canada and Northern Ireland. A significant portion of the supply chain for the CSeries is located in the US and there are thousands of American jobs supported by it.”