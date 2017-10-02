Grant Thornton appoints Graham for office fit-out

Business advisory firm Grant Thornton has appointed GRAHAM to deliver the interior fit-out of its new Belfast office as part of a seven figure investment by the firm.

The professional services firm will occupy the third floor of the landmark Danske Bank building on Donegall Square West in Belfast city centre from November.

The refit of the 13,000sqft space will provide Grade A office accommodation for the firm’s growing team, and is one of the largest office projects undertaken in the city this year.

“We are delighted to have appointed GRAHAM as the main contractor on the refit of our new office at the Danske Bank building,” said managing partner Richard Gillan.

“Over the last two years we’ve witnessed remarkable growth across all business streams at Grant Thornton. We’ve doubled our revenues and remain very optimistic about the future.

Mark Gibson, of GRAHAM said: “The fit-out of Grant Thornton’s new office space in the Danske Bank building represents one of the most exciting office projects in Belfast this year.

“The creation of modern, open facilities that also satisfy a requirement for more intimate settings will deliver a dynamic and functional working environment.”