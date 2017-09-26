Growth in non-mortgage borrowing slowing say banks

Growth in consumers’ non-mortgage borrowing has seen a slowdown in recent months, according to a high street banking report.

Trade body UK Finance said consumer borrowing grew by 1.5% annually in August, down from 1.9% annual growth in July.

The figures include borrowing on credit cards, personal loans and overdrafts.

Meanwhile, there was 2.2% annual growth in personal deposits flowing into people’s bank accounts.

The figures show that non-financial companies’ deposits are growing annually by 8.7% as businesses hold cashflow amid the uncertain economy.

UK Finance’s senior economist, Mohammad Jamei, said: “Despite resilience in consumer spending, annual growth in consumer credit has been slowing over the last few months.

“Across the UK some households have opted to save a little less, whilst others have not increased their borrowing.

“Meanwhile, there has been growth in business deposits as non-financial companies hold cashflow and reserves amidst broader uncertainty in their trading conditions.”

Looking at mortgage approvals, house purchase approvals by high street banks reached 41,807 in August.

This was stronger than the monthly average of 41,133 over the last six months and 11% higher than the same time last year when the market was subdued following the EU referendum result, UK Finance said.

“Housing market activity is in Goldilocks territory, growing only modestly since the start of the year, though the mix of activity has shifted towards first-time buyers, away from buy-to-let and cash,” he added.

“There is also some rebalancing across regions, as activity picks up in the North of England, Wales and Scotland, away from London, the South East and East Anglia.”

Mark Harris, CEO of mortgage broker SPF Private Clients, said: “First-time buyers continue to drive the housing market, which is encouraging as they are important to its overall health.

“Investors continue to be cautious, with buy-to-let more muted than in the past, but this is leading to more balance between residential and investment transactions.”