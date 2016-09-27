Hamilton urges RoI visitors to visit province

Economy Minister Simon Hamilton has invited visitors from the Republic of Ireland to ‘Say Hello to More in Northern Ireland’ as he launched Tourism Northern Ireland’s Autumn advertising campaign.

The campaign which will run until November, highlights Northern Ireland’s unique experiences which can all be packaged into a short break.

Speaking at the launch event in Dublin, Simon Hamilton said: “From Titanic Belfast, the Giant’s Causeway, the Walled City of Derry~Londonderry, the Mournes and the Fermanagh Lakelands, to top class hotels, a remarkable food and drink offering, excellent golf, mountain biking, screen tourism and many other outstanding visitor experiences, Northern Ireland now has a sophisticated and vibrant tourism product.

“Consumers in the Republic are relatively unaware of the quality and the huge variety of things to see and do in Northern Ireland, and so the focus of the new autumn campaign is to demonstrate just how much more there actually is.”

Visitors from the Irish republic last year made 336,000 trips to Northern Ireland, representing 850,000 overnight stays and which generated £61.5 million for the economy, he added.

“It is a priority for Tourism Northern Ireland to continue to grow visitor numbers from the Republic. This, therefore, is a very important and timely campaign which is intended to generate a good return on our investment by delivering increased visitors and increased spend.”