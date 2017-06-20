Hillstown Brewery toasts new Tesco NI listing

Co Antrim based drinks company, Hillstown Brewery, has secured a listing with Tesco Northern Ireland that will see the leading retailer stocked in stores across the province, with sales of more than £90K forecasted for the first year.

Based in Randalstown, Hillstown is a small-scale microbrewery that produces handcrafted, unique beer direct from the farm.

On the back of the new listing with Tesco NI, Hillstown Brewery has invested in a larger brewing system to keep up with the demand of its expanded consumer base.

Starting with an unusual introduction to the world of craft brewing, the company started with the aim of brewing beer to feed cattle in order to produce Wagyu beef

However the demand for the beer resulted in Hillstown diversifying into brewing for human consumption too.

With names such as Massey Red Ale and Drunken Donkey Lager, the new listing means thatTesco will now stock the full range of Hillstown Beers.

Jonathan McWhinney ‎packaged food buying manager with Tesco NI said: “The Northern Irish craft beer culture continues to grow and, in support of that, Tesco now stocks over 30 local beers, ales and stout on its shelves.

“We find that our customers are increasingly willing to buy premium beers, especially if they are from local brands. “We are delighted to stock these additional lines from Hillstown Brewery and expand our relationship with them, as they give our shoppers more flavours to choose from – while furthering our commitment to supporting local food and drink.”