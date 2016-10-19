Hungry hordes flock to Banbridge’s new McDonald’s

Banbridge’s new McDonald’s restaurant opened its doors to the public this morning (October 19).

The opening of the new 24-hour eatery at The Outlet has brought more than 100 full and part-time jobs to the area.

Franchisee John McCollum with Chris and Pauline Nelmes. Photo by Simon Graham, Harrison Photography

Franchisee John McCollum invited staff members and their family and friends to a special pre-opening event on Tuesday evening.

When the restaurant opened its doors to the public on Wednesday, a spokesperson said there was “a great buzz about the place.”

“There have been a lot of people through the doors and there has been a lot of excitement about the restaurant,” she said.

Mr McCollum, who also owns the McDonald’s franchises at Sprucefield and Newry, has spent millions of pounds on his latest venture.

Open for business: The new McDonald's restaurant at The Outlet, Banbridge. Photo by Simon Graham, Harrison Photography

As part of the McDonald’s ‘Experience of the Future’ initiative, the Banbridge restaurant boasts a stylish wood and stone interior, state-of-the-art kitchen, modern drive thru service, touch screen kiosks for placing orders and table service.

Mr McCollum described his new store as “the most modern McDonald’s in Northern Ireland” and is confident that it will be a great success.

An official opening is scheduled to take place at the A1 retail park restaurant on Saturday, October 29 at 11.30am.