Hurst’s veteran McNab receives lifetime honour

Colin McNab, Operations Director at Northern Ireland’s largest car retailer, Charles Hurst Group, has been recognised for his contribution to the motor industry at a major UK industry awards event in London.

With a career spanning more than 40 years, Colin, who is from Belfast, brought home the Lifetime Achievement Award at the prestigious Car Dealer Used Car Awards 2016 after being praised for his services to the industry.

More than 600 top motor industry representatives attended the annual gala event.

During a highly-successful career, Colin has held a range of positions across Charles Hurst, where he joined as an apprentice.

At 25, he took his first senior position within the Renault franchise, becoming branch manager for Charles Hurst Renault in Mallusk in 1985 and, by the age of 29, was promoted to the position of franchise director for Renault in 1989.

More recently, he took over operational responsibility for Nissan and Hurst’s used car division, Usedirect, which has since expanded to the Republic of Ireland.

A Fellow of the Institute of Motor Industry since 1980, Colin’s progression within Charles Hurst Group culminated in his appointment as Operations Director in 2012.

“It is always nice to be respected for your work and your contribution in the motor trade – and particularly by your fellow industry colleagues and friends,” he said.

“I’m humbled, taken aback and delighted in equal measure. It’s a real honour and a great privilege to accept the award and I thank everyone who considered me.

“I’d also like to thank my team and the wider Charles Hurst Group and Lookers family for their support and share this tribute with them.”

Hurst’s now employs more than 800 staff across 12 sites throughout the province.