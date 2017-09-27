Search

In full: 34 suspended Ryanair routes

Ryanair's decision to ground 25 aircraft between November and March will mean 34 routes are suspended for the winter season.

Here is a list of the routes being suspended:

:: Bucharest - Palermo

:: Chania - Athens

:: Chania - Pafos

:: Chania - Thessaloniki

:: Cologne - Berlin (SXF)

:: Edinburgh - Szczecin

:: Glasgow - Las Palmas

:: Hamburg - Edinburgh

:: Hamburg - Katowice

:: Hamburg - Oslo (TRF)

:: Hamburg - Thessaloniki

:: Hamburg - Venice (TSF)

:: London (LGW) - Belfast

:: London (STN) - Edinburgh

:: London (STN) - Glasgow

:: Newcastle - Faro

:: Newcastle - Gdansk

:: Sofia - Castellon

:: Sofia - Memmingen

:: Sofia - Pisa

:: Sofia - Stockholm (NYO)

:: Sofia - Venice (TSF)

:: Thessaloniki - Bratislava

:: Thessaloniki - Paris BVA

:: Thessaloniki - Warsaw (WMI)

:: Trapani - Baden Baden

:: Trapani - Frankfurt (HHN)

:: Trapani - Genoa

:: Trapani - Krakow

:: Trapani - Parma

:: Trapani - Rome FIU

:: Trapani - Trieste

:: Wroclaw - Warsaw

:: Gdansk - Warsaw

