In full: 34 suspended Ryanair routes

Ryanair's decision to ground 25 aircraft between November and March will mean 34 routes are suspended for the winter season.
Here is a list of the routes being suspended:
:: Bucharest - Palermo
:: Chania - Athens
:: Chania - Pafos
:: Chania - Thessaloniki
:: Cologne - Berlin (SXF)
:: Edinburgh - Szczecin
:: Glasgow - Las Palmas
:: Hamburg - Edinburgh
:: Hamburg - Katowice
:: Hamburg - Oslo (TRF)
:: Hamburg - Thessaloniki
:: Hamburg - Venice (TSF)
:: London (LGW) - Belfast
:: London (STN) - Edinburgh
:: London (STN) - Glasgow
:: Newcastle - Faro
:: Newcastle - Gdansk
:: Sofia - Castellon
:: Sofia - Memmingen
:: Sofia - Pisa
:: Sofia - Stockholm (NYO)
:: Sofia - Venice (TSF)
:: Thessaloniki - Bratislava
:: Thessaloniki - Paris BVA
:: Thessaloniki - Warsaw (WMI)
:: Trapani - Baden Baden
:: Trapani - Frankfurt (HHN)
:: Trapani - Genoa
:: Trapani - Krakow
:: Trapani - Parma
:: Trapani - Rome FIU
:: Trapani - Trieste
:: Wroclaw - Warsaw
:: Gdansk - Warsaw
