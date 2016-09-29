Search

Innovation Factory opens in Belfast

International designer Wayne Hemingway joins Belfast Lord Mayor Brian Kingston and Innovation Factory Director Majella Barkey at the official opening of the new facilitybased in part of the old Mackies works

The redevelopment of one of Belfast’s best-known industrial landmarks has led to the creation of a creative working space for start-up and expanding businesses in the city - specialising in innovation, technology and product development.

