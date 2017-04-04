Investment and new contract brings 25 jobs to Lurgan firm

Lurgan based meat supplier, Eurostock Foods, which has recently been rebranded as Bawnbua Foods, is set to create up to 25 ne jobs after securing new contract wins worth in excess of £10 million.

The new contracts span a variety of customers including international supermarket chains, food manufacturing companies and specialist frozen food retailers.

Over the last three years Bawnbua Foods has invested £2m in its business and plans to invest a further £1m in 2017.

This will create an additional 25 jobs for the company which currently employs around 250 staff in Lurgan and Wigan, Greater Manchester.

Company turnover has increased by around 30% since 2012, with 2017 already set to be a record year for the business.

A strategic focus on new product development and business diversification has seen the business move from mainly supplying frozen meat products to the UK’s retail sector, to producing an innovative range of quality chilled ready-to-cook meats, chilled slow cooked sous-vide meats and chilled value-added meat products for supermarket chains, food manufacturers and food service customers in the UK and Europe.

Bawnbua Foods currently supplies several of Europe’s top 10 retail chains.

“We are pleased to be unveiling a new chapter for the business as we continue to deliver on our customers’ requirements for convenient, great tasting, high quality meat products,” said MD Gary White.

“We have been in the meat business for over 30 years, and our focus has always been on innovation, service and quality. Our ongoing investment in our people and facilities has enabled us to respond to market demands and expand our portfolio to include a quality range of chilled, sous-vide and value-added meat products – which have been well received by our customers.”