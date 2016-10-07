Ireland skipper Best backs BT Shop for Change

Ireland rugby skipper Rory Best is urging people to throw their weight behind a BT initiative aimed at helping raise funds to provide care and support for people living with terminal illnesses.

Shop for Change is a one day takeover of Marie Curie shops in Northern Ireland, now in its fifth year of raising funds for Marie Curie in Northern Ireland and the Irish Cancer Society in the Irish Republic that has so far raised in excess of £260,000.

“Many of us know loved ones that have been touched by cancer and other life-threatening diseases,” said Rory who is also BT Shop for Change ambassador.

“Marie Curie treats local people affected by terminal illness and provides generous support to their friends and family.

“BT Shop for Change is the perfect excuse to gather everything up and donate it to Marie Curie who can sell it to raise vital funds for the work that they do and I am proud to be an ambassador for this initiative.”

More than 100 volunteers from BT will help to run 11 shops across the province next Thursday, October 13 to raise as much money as possible.

The charity will use this money to help run and maintain its Belfast Hospice, deliver nursing care across Northern Ireland and to help more people living with a terminal illness, including cancer.

“By donating time, talents and goods, BT employees will make a real and positive difference to the work Marie Curie can do in the coming year. said BT director Peter Russell.

Clayre Sloan, of Marie Curie said: “Initiatives like this help us to raise awareness of the direct care and support we give to people with all terminal illness whether that’s cancer or conditions such as motor neurone disease or dementia as well as raising vital funds for our work.”