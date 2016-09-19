Irwin’s agrees new contract with Asda

Irwin’s Bakery has secured a contract with Asda to produce a new range of Extra Special Muffins, which will be stocked in 280 Asda stores across Great Britain.

The Portadown based bakery developed the range of muffins, which include Buttermilk, Mild Red Cheddar and Ancient Grain varieties, in response to consumer demand in GB for premium morning goods.

“The bakery landscape is changing - at two ends of the scale are health and indulgence when it comes to motivators for purchase in the sector,” said Irwin’s national account manager, Chris Moore.

“We worked with Asda to respond to these consumer needs when developing the range. The Buttermilk and Mild Red Cheddar muffins give consumers a taste of indulgence, while the Ancient Grain muffins are baked with a blend of seeds such as linseed and millet and provide a natural source of protein.

“In addition, we have seen from customer research GB shoppers are looking for a wider range of products traditionally eaten at breakfast time which can be eaten at other times of the day.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Asda, which will now bring our best-selling muffins to shoppers in GB, as well as all Asda stores in Northern Ireland.”

Brian Conway, Asda’s Regional Buying Manager NI said: “Asda is committed to supporting local producers and we recognise Irwin’s ongoing commitment to developing innovative and high quality products.

“Working together we have created the new range of Asda Extra Special muffins in direct response to what our customers want. Irwin’s has always been a firm favourite in our NI stores and I’m sure the new muffins will ‘prove’ extremely popular with shoppers across the UK.”