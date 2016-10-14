IT firm Novosco invests for significant expansion

Belfast-based IT firm Novosco is preparing for substantial growth with the announcement of a major expansion of premises and the recruitment fo 21 new staff.

The firm which provides clous servcies a cloud provider Novosco is doubling its office space and has acquired 11,000 sq ft of accommodation at Catalyst Inc (formerly the NI Science Park) for new world-class premises, as it aims for at least 18 per cent expansion in turnover this year.

The business, regarded as one of the top employers in the province, has grown significantly as it has won a series of major contracts with organisations across the UK and Ireland; from top universities to global financial organisations and some of the largest NHS trusts.

The new offices, which represents an investment of more than £1 million, is a more-than-doubling of its space in the city from 5,000 sq ft to over 11,000 sq ft.

Based in the new Concourse 3 building, the facility includes a customised staff gym, a library, a specially-designed coffee dock, and a virtual reality room for staff entertainment.

Novosco employed world-renowned architects, office designers and fit-out specialists for the project; even bringing in a graffiti artist to create bespoke artwork on the interior walls of the building.

The company, co-founded in 2007 by Patrick McAliskey and John Lennon, was recently ranked by the Sunday Times as one of the Top 100 Companies to work for in the UK for the fourth year in a row.

“What sets us apart without any doubt is that we have some of the most talented people, including IT engineers, sales professionals, and project managers, in the business, said managing director Mr McAliskey.

“We wanted to create a unique office environment to support our efforts to recruit and retain the very best.

“We’ve taken inspiration from what the absolute leading companies in the world in places like the US are doing. We don’t think there are any other offices in Northern Ireland quite like what we have created and we feel that they will play a crucial role in the continuing growth of our business,” he adds.

Novosco presently has offices in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Manchester, and Cheshire. It is a market-leading managed cloud provider, and one of the island of Ireland’s fastest-growing tech companies. It recently acquired English specialist IT security solutions and managed services expert NetDef in a seven-figure deal.