Italian restaurant Zizzi to open in Belfast city centre

Italian restaurant, Zizzi will open in Belfast’s Victoria Square this October creating 35 jobs.

The move marks the first venture into the province for the group which already operates 140 restaurants across the UK and Ireland.

“Belfast is a prime location for Zizzi and we are delighted to be creating 35 jobs within the local area,” said marketing director Jo Fawcett.

“Choosing Belfast was an easy decision for us; the vibrancy and individuality of the city makes it a perfect setting for a restaurant like Zizzi and we can’t wait to leave our mark on the already animated food scene.”

Zizzi first opened its doors in London 1999 and has made a big impact to the casual dining industry. Every new Zizzi restaurant incorporates a feature wall design by a local up and coming artist who helps to create a unique atmosphere and dining experience for that specific location.

Looking beyond the first NI opening in Victoria Square, Ms Fawcett concluded: “With the continued success across the UK and Ireland, we hope to look at opening more locations in Northern Ireland in the near future.”