James Murdoch invokes Brexit over Sky takeover probe

James Murdoch has warned the Government that 21st Century Fox’s £11.7 billion takeover bid for Sky is a test that Brexit Britain is “truly open for business”.

The Fox chief executive’s intervention will be interpreted as a direct challenge to Theresa May’s administration as it mimics the Government’s oft used mantra that, despite exiting the EU, the single market, the customs union and taking an ultra hard-line stance on immigration, Britain is “open for business”.

“There is a huge opportunity for companies and countries willing to act decisively and capitalise on the economic and social benefits that this industry can create,” he said at the Royal Television Society convention.

“Inward investment in the UK creative economy and the positive signal it sends to companies around the world is more important than ever as the UK prepares to chart its course outside the EU.

“If the UK truly is open for business post-Brexit, we look forward to moving through the regulatory review process and this transformative transaction for the UK creative sector becoming an affirmation of that claim.”

He was speaking shortly after Culture Secretary Karen Bradley confirmed the deal will be referred to the competition watchdog for an in-depth probe.

21st Century Fox is controlled by the Murdoch family - Rupert and his sons Lachlan and James - and is attempting to seize control of the 61% of Sky it does not already own.

But the deal has hit a roadblock after Ms Bradley’s decision, made on the grounds of broadcasting standards and media plurality.

Earlier this week, Ms Bradley told MPs she was likely to refer the deal to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for a full-blown investigation.

On Thursday she confirmed the move after disclosing that Fox and Sky would not be making substantive representations in relation to the decision.

Ms Bradley said: “As a result, I can confirm my final decision is to refer the merger to the CMA for a Phase 2 investigation on media plurality and genuine commitment to broadcasting standards grounds.

“I will issue and publish my formal referral decision in the coming days. I will also publish the substantive representations I have received during this process shortly.”

The CMA has around six months to investigate the merger.